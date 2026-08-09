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Residential properties for sale in Laconia Regional Unit, Greece

;
Municipality of East Mani
3
Municipality of Sparta
4
Municipality of Monemvasia
4
12 properties total found
Cottage in Geraki, Greece
Cottage
Geraki, Greece
Area 120 m²
For sale a house of 120 sq.m in the West part of Peloponnese. It is situated close to the to…
$177,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Sparta, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Sparta, Greece
Area 240 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Peloponnese. A view of the mountain, the forest …
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of East Mani, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of East Mani, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
For sale maisonette of 112 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floo…
$306,984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Metamorfosi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Metamorfosi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Athens North: Metamorfosis 98 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bat…
$299,499
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Townhouse in Polovitsa, Greece
Townhouse
Polovitsa, Greece
Area 180 m²
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has one level. A mag…
$401,441
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Sparta, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Sparta, Greece
Area 260 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 260 square meters on the Peloponnese peninsula. Th…
$527,228
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of East Mani, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of East Mani, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 480 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 480 sq.meters in Zante. Semi-basement consists of 2 storerooms.…
$619,872
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Metamorfosi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Metamorfosi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Athens North: Metamorfosis 110 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 1 Ba…
$320,475
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5 bedroom house in Itylo, Greece
5 bedroom house
Itylo, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Built in 2007, this beautiful home is located in an idyllic setting above the seaside villag…
$976,130
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Villa in Spartia, Greece
Villa
Spartia, Greece
Area 146 m²
For sale villa of 146 sq.meters in Kefalonia. A magnificent view of the mountain opens up …
$507,705
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Monemvasia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Monemvasia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 bedrooms,…
$442,766
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Monemvasia, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Monemvasia, Greece
Area 600 m²
For sale apartment of 600 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Flat has interior layout. There …
$1,16M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Laconia Regional Unit

apartments
houses

Properties features in Laconia Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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