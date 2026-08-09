Apartments for sale in Laconia Regional Unit, Greece

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Apartments in Laconia Regional Unit, Greece

;
Municipality of Monemvasia
3
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3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Metamorfosi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Metamorfosi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Athens North: Metamorfosis 98 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bat…
$299,499
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3 bedroom apartment in Metamorfosi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Metamorfosi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Athens North: Metamorfosis 110 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 1 Ba…
$320,475
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Apartment in Municipality of Monemvasia, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Monemvasia, Greece
Area 600 m²
For sale apartment of 600 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Flat has interior layout. There …
$1,16M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Properties features in Laconia Regional Unit, Greece

with Sea view
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