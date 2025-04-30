Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kavala Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

Paggaio Municipality
114
Kavala Municipality
38
Nea Peramos
30
Kavala
24
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 1 room in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 room
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 550 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. There are: solar panels for water heating…
$5,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette h…
$346,440
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 rooms in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 613 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 613 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. A magnificent view of the city, …
$1,94M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Zarkadia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Zarkadia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 214 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. Ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
$324,089
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Kavala Regional Unit

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go