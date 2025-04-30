Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kavala Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

Paggaio Municipality
114
Kavala Municipality
38
Nea Peramos
30
Kavala
24
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
28 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor -2/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 63 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$173,453
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 room
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 550 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. There are: solar panels for water heating…
$5,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette h…
$365,895
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Floor -2
For sale under construction maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette h…
$406,949
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. Ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
$1,47M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground…
$362,674
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Elaiochori, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Elaiochori, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 67 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$168,369
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 77 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$239,680
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 rooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 rooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 43 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$141,916
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette h…
$346,440
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 rooms in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 613 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 613 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. A magnificent view of the city, …
$1,94M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor -2/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 68 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$189,221
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor -2/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 68 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$194,477
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Eleutheres, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Eleutheres, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 60 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$145,827
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Chaidefto, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chaidefto, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 83 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$229,098
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kariane, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kariane, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The house consists of 3 bedrooms…
$223,510
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 182 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground…
$390,025
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 79 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$310,113
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground…
$368,791
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Gravouna, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Gravouna, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$72,668
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. Semi-basement consists of one be…
$704,056
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Eleftheroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Eleftheroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 95 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground …
$163,379
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Kavala . The maisonette has 2 leve…
$257,036
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor -2/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 65 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$178,709
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nestos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nestos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. 1st floor consists of one bedroo…
$273,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Kavala . The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor cons…
$313,123
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zarkadia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zarkadia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 266 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. Semi-basement…
$167,632
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 64 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$168,878
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Kavala Regional Unit

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go