  2. Greece
  3. Kassandra Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Kassandra Municipal Unit, Greece

Kassandreia
36
65 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Siviri, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$260,936
3 bedroom townthouse in Kriopigi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Gorgeous and stunning home in the thriving seaside town of Kriopigi with 120 sq meters on 3 …
$215,312
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Estate home luxury living at its best & built in 2023, with this stone detail and modern arc…
$318,470
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Fourka, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 305 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$417,497
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 82 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
$1,57M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 172 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$268,212
Villa 3 bedrooms in Afytos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Afytos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 370 m²
Number of floors 3
Location –   AFITOS  ( 110m from the beach)   We are happy to present this impressive …
$717,444
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Siviri, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$335,265
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 196 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$313,123
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
Estate property luxury living at its best, with this stone detail and modern architecture ma…
$664,684
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$521,872
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Stunning country villa, superior custom-built construction including 340 sq meters of living…
$3,84M
1 room Cottage in Kriopigi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki
$201,159
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
$187,874
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$260,936
Cottage 1 bedroom in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 108 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$333,998
1 room Cottage in Kalandra, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A magnificent view of the…
$424,669
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kassandrino, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kassandrino, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 600 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$730,620
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Fokea, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$333,998
Villa 7 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 235 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$1,15M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Incredible and modern with some stone decor & 340 meters of living area, just a few minutes …
$866,360
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of l…
$185,786
Villa 7 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Designed by a renowned architect, this superb villa in Sani offers top-of-the-range material…
$4,17M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
A fantastic three-bedroom modern villa boasting uninterrupted sea views.  This traditional h…
$489,172
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Fokea, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$333,998
3 bedroom townthouse in Kalandra, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 106 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$229,624
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 195 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$379,967
Townhouse 9 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Townhouse 9 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 2
Great investment in Kriopigi with mountain views in a quiet location surrounded by nature. T…
$1,10M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Large villa for sale in the thriving seaside town of Posidi Halkidiki, the home offers 340 s…
$780,995
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
Price on request
