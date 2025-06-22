Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Kassandra Municipal Unit, Greece

Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 be…
$2,53M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground …
$495,423
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-b…
$403,251
Cottage 1 bedroom in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 108 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$368,687
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
🌟 Luxury cottage on the first line of the sea, 2 floors with an area of 140 square meters on…
$463,994
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
$1,56M
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of l…
$205,082
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$576,073
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-b…
$426,294
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Siviri, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$345,644
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Fourka, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
$437,815
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-b…
$449,337
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground …
$495,423
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground …
$495,423
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 4 b…
$725,852
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$518,465
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Afytos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Afytos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Located on a plot of 500 sq. mt., with the most gorgeous views and just a few minutes drive …
$988,245
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$921,716
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$645,201
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 83 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
$426,294
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Siviri, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 126 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$345,644
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$777,698
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$380,208
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 152 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$691,287
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$748,895
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$311,079
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 195 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$391,729
Cottage 1 bedroom in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one …
$253,472
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Afytos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Afytos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor -1
For sale 3-storey house of 107 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$426,294
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Fokea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$495,423
