  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kassandra Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Kassandra Municipal Unit, Greece

Kassandreia
11
29 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Fokea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$449,337
3 room cottage in Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground …
$425,142
Cottage 1 bedroom in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 108 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$368,687
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-b…
$576,073
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of l…
$205,082
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$576,073
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Siviri, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$345,644
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Fokea, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$311,079
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Fourka, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
$437,815
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
$207,386
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 196 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$345,644
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$288,036
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Kassandrino, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kassandrino, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$253,472
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 118 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 b…
$633,680
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$299,558
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Fokea, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$368,687
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Afytos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Afytos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Located on a plot of 500 sq. mt., with the most gorgeous views and just a few minutes drive …
$988,245
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kassandrino, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kassandrino, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 600 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$806,502
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-b…
$576,073
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Siviri, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 126 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$345,644
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Fourka, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 305 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$460,858
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$576,073
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Fokea, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$368,687
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 172 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$276,515
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 195 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$391,729
Cottage 1 bedroom in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one …
$253,472
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$691,287
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 82 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
$1,73M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Fokea, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$368,687
Properties features in Kassandra Municipal Unit, Greece

