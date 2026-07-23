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Residential properties for sale in Karyes, Greece

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1 property total found
Apartment 17 bedrooms in Karyes, Greece
Apartment 17 bedrooms
Karyes, Greece
Bedrooms 17
Bathrooms count 14
Area 730 m²
The complex is located in the village in Athos, Halkidiki only 150 meters from the beach. Th…
$2,61M
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