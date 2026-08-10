Villas for sale in Ioannina Municipality, Greece

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Villas in Ioannina Municipality, Greece

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2 properties total found
Villa in Katsikas, Greece
Villa
Katsikas, Greece
Area 435 m²
Available for sale Luxurious Villa of 465 sq.m. in Pedini Ioannina. The house is built on th…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 488 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached home for sale in Ampeleia, Mpizanio of Ioannina Prefecture for 450.000€ (Listing No…
$489,131
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Properties features in Ioannina Municipality, Greece

with Garage
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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