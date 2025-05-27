Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Ioannina Municipality, Greece

Villa
Villa 5 rooms in Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 2
Available for sale Luxurious Villa of 465 sq.m. in Pedini Ioannina. The house is built on th…
$894,040
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lingiades, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lingiades, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for sale in Ligkiades, Perama of Ioannina Prefecture for 700.000€ (Listing No W4143). …
$760,870
