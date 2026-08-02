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Houses with pool in Igoumenitsa Municipality, Greece

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3 properties total found
Villa in Sivota, Greece
Villa
Sivota, Greece
Area 390 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Epirus. There are: a fireplace. Extras included …
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sivota, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sivota, Greece
Rooms 17
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villa 300 sq.m. on a Hill with Sea View in Sivota, Thesprotia. This impressive sin…
$2,33M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Sivota, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sivota, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Epirus. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$2,74M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Igoumenitsa Municipality, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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