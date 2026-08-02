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Mountain view houses in Igoumenitsa Municipality, Greece

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villas
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2 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Plataria, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Plataria, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 340 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Epirus. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, 2…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sivota, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sivota, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Epirus. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$2,74M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Igoumenitsa Municipality, Greece

with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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