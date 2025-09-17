Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Gouves Municipal Unit, Greece

15 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 For Sale – Villa B1 at BOMO AG Residences Your Private Hillside Escape in Traditional …
$327,178
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For Sale: Spacious Residence Ideal for a Large Family – North Crete, Kokkini Hani Locatio…
$760,786
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 For Sale – Villa B2 at BOMO AG Residences Your Private Hillside Escape in Traditiona…
$310,761
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For Sale: Luxurious 450 m² Villa with Private Pool – Heraklion, Crete Set in Heraklion, C…
$2,96M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. Basement consists of one bedroom, one sho…
$468,176
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Floor 3/1
Luxurious Villa for Sale in the Countryside of Heraklion, Crete! We are pleased to pres…
$1,87M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Detached House in Gouves, Heraklion, Crete An exceptional detached house of 243…
$406,901
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
🏡 Luxury Villa 400 sq.m. with Private Pool & Stunning Views of the Sea, Mountains, and City …
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
For Sale: Villa in Voro, Gouves, Heraklion, Crete Discover luxury and tranquility in this u…
$1,07M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For Sale: Luxury Three-Storey Villa with Private Pool and Sea View, Crete Located just…
$678,856
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Modern Villa with Panoramic Sea Views Nestled in the serene Gouves area of Hera…
$727,614
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Floor 4/1
Modern Semi-Detached Maisonette 212m² in Heraklion Prefecture, Crete. An excellent opportu…
$406,901
Villa 6 rooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa for sale in Crete. The villa is 400sqm on a plot of 890sqm and consists of a ground fl…
$1,25M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/1
For Sale: Unique Detached House with Private Pool – Skotino, Heraklion, Crete Discover…
$642,572
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 For Sale – Villa B3 at BOMO AG Residences Your Private Hillside Escape in Traditional …
$301,513
