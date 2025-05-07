Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Euboea Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Chalkida
8
Chalkida
3
Nea Artaki Municipal Unit
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
$229,624
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom apartment in Limne, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Limne, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 143 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
$138,818
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 117 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
$276,592
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 room apartment in Karystos, Greece
4 room apartment
Karystos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Flat has interior layout. There a…
$341,304
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Istiaia-Aidipsos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Istiaia-Aidipsos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment i…
$208,749
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Fylla, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Fylla, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 73 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment i…
$161,780
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Styra, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Styra, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 1…
$260,936
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Euboea Regional Unit

2 BHK

Properties features in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go