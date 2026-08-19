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Houses for sale in Epirus, Greece

;
Zagori Municipality
10
Igoumenitsa Municipality
8
Ioannina Municipality
5
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28 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Anatoli, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Anatoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Epirus. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor co…
$330,598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Tsepelovo, Greece
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Tsepelovo, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
Stone Two-Storey House for Sale We offer for sale a traditional and beautiful stone house…
$210,684
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House in Plataria, Greece
House
Plataria, Greece
$167,914
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa in Katsikas, Greece
Villa
Katsikas, Greece
Area 435 m²
Available for sale Luxurious Villa of 465 sq.m. in Pedini Ioannina. The house is built on th…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Elafotopos, Greece
Cottage
Elafotopos, Greece
Area 280 m²
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
$554,933
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Elafotopos, Greece
Townhouse
Elafotopos, Greece
Area 130 m²
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Epirus. The maisonette has one level. The owners…
$484,091
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa in Sivota, Greece
Villa
Sivota, Greece
Area 390 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Epirus. There are: a fireplace. Extras included …
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Sivota, Greece
Villa
Sivota, Greece
$689,025
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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2 bedroom house in Anthrakitis, Greece
2 bedroom house
Anthrakitis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
In the picturesque Anthrakitis of Zagori, a 103 sq.m. detached house is available for sale o…
$35,114
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Anthrakitis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Anthrakitis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Epirus. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Paramythia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Paramythia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Epirus. Ground floor consists of…
$103,902
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Karies, Greece
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Karies, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 2
In the lush green and quiet area of Karyes Ekalis (Metamorfosi Ioannina), a bright, corner t…
$128,179
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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Epirus, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Epirus, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 333 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 333 sq.meters in Epirus. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$1,04M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Zagori Municipality, Greece
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Zagori Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 2
In the beautiful Kavallari of Zagori, a unique stone single-family house of 237 sq.m. is ava…
$292,613
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Sivota, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sivota, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Epirus. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$2,74M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Filiates, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Filiates, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 330 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Epirus. Semi-basement consists of one storeroo…
$741,524
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Plataria, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Plataria, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 340 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Epirus. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, 2…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Katsikas, Greece
Cottage
Katsikas, Greece
Area 87 m²
For Sale – Detached House in Drosochori, Ioannina For sale in the beautiful area of Dros…
$259,756
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom house in Elliniko, Greece
4 bedroom house
Elliniko, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 2
In the picturesque Greek town of Ioannina, a double property (ready ground floor residence +…
$234,090
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Villa in Skorpiona, Greece
Villa
Skorpiona, Greece
$486,371
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Zaravina, Greece
4 bedroom house
Zaravina, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
Detached House for Sale, floor: Ground floor, in the area: Delvinaki - Lake. The area of the…
$104,170
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Townhouse in Elafotopos, Greece
Townhouse
Elafotopos, Greece
Area 60 m²
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
$236,142
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Elafotopos, Greece
Townhouse
Elafotopos, Greece
Area 95 m²
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Anatoli, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Anatoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
For sale maisonette of 230 sq.meters in Epirus. The maisonette has 3 levels. Basement consis…
$336,502
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Kastri, Greece
Villa
Kastri, Greece
$341,617
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 488 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached home for sale in Ampeleia, Mpizanio of Ioannina Prefecture for 450.000€ (Listing No…
$489,131
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Sivota, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sivota, Greece
Rooms 17
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villa 300 sq.m. on a Hill with Sea View in Sivota, Thesprotia. This impressive sin…
$2,33M
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3 bedroom house in Kipoi, Greece
3 bedroom house
Kipoi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached house For sale, floor: Ground floor, 1st (2 Levels), in Timfi - Kipoi. The Detached…
$139,831
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Property types in Epirus

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Epirus, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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