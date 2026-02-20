Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Preveza Municipality, Greece

4 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Preveza Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom house
Preveza Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 2/2
A two-level apartment 87s.m,only 100m from the beach in the seaside village of Mytikas and 1…
$223,213
1 bedroom house in Nea Thesi, Greece
1 bedroom house
Nea Thesi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/2
2 small maisonettes 60s.m with a swimming pool 28s.m each on a 600s.m plot of land in the po…
$317,197
2 bedroom house in Agios Thomas, Greece
2 bedroom house
Agios Thomas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
An old traditional house 120s.m with a yard and a back garden on a 500s.m plot with amazing …
$140,977
Otium DevelopmentOtium Development
2 bedroom house in Preveza Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom house
Preveza Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/1
A unique 71s.m detached house right on the crystal clear beach of Alonaki (just 5m away)  in…
$446,426
Properties features in Preveza Municipality, Greece

