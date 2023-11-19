Villas for sale in Epirus, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with garage, with mountain view in Lingiades, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with garage, with mountain view
Lingiades, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for sale in Ligkiades, Perama of Ioannina Prefecture for 700.000€ (Listing No W4143). …
€700,000
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Manoliasa, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Manoliasa, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 488 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached home for sale in Ampeleia, Mpizanio of Ioannina Prefecture for 450.000€ (Listing No…
€450,000
Villa 5 room villa with furnishings in Neochori, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with furnishings
Neochori, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Epirus. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€1,07M
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Neokesaria, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Neokesaria, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 2
Available for sale Luxurious Villa of 465 sq.m. in Pedini Ioannina. The house is built on th…
€690,000
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokaria, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokaria, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Epirus. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€350,000

