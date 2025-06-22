Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Thassos Municipality
51
Paggaio Municipality
61
Kavala Municipality
18
Kavala
18
Show more
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
31 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Kavala . The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor cons…
$345,644
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maiso…
$420,533
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse in Thassos Municipality, Greece
3 room townhouse
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maisonette has one level.…
$404,233
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maison…
$374,447
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Skala Potamias, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale maisonette of 104 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$368,687
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prinos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 91 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maison…
$207,386
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 175 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maiso…
$397,490
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Skala Potamias, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 107 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maiso…
$334,122
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Skala Potamias, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$322,601
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Prinos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Prinos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$368,687
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Skala Sotiros, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 124 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maiso…
$432,055
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maiso…
$420,533
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Kavala . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
$339,883
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Thassos Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maisonette has 4 levels.…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Kavala . The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor cons…
$305,319
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Skala Sotiros, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 151 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maiso…
$604,876
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Skala Potamias, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor -2/2
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$270,754
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Skala Sotiros, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 122 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maiso…
$426,294
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Skala Sotiros, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 121 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maiso…
$414,772
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Kavala . The maisonette has 2 leve…
$264,993
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Kavala Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 127 sq.meters in Kavala . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$489,662
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Skala Sotiros, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 122 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maiso…
$420,533
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Skala Sotiros, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 119 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maiso…
$403,251
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 rooms in Skala Potamias, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 124 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maisonette has one level…
$472,380
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 6 rooms in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 217 sq.meters in Kavala . The maisonette has one l…
$518,465
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Skala Potamias, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 95 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maison…
$397,490
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Kavala Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 148 sq.meters in Kavala . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$472,380
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Skala Sotiros, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 89 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maison…
$299,558
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 7 rooms in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 7 rooms
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Kavala . The maisonette has one level.A magnificent …
$610,637
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Kavala Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 217 sq.meters in Kavala . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$864,109
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go