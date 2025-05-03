Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Greece

Macedonia and Thrace
5
Kassandra Municipality
5
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
4
Pallini Municipal Unit
4
3 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
- Loutraki, Livadaki area - For sale detached house with a total area of ​​80 sq.m. (30 sq.…
$232,578
Sideris Real Estate
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-storey elevated maisonette with fantastic sea view and huge terraces in an ideal locat…
$259,341
Stegi Real Estate
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Ancient Korinthos, Greece
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Ancient Korinthos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
- Ancient Corinth - unfinished apartment of 130 sqm with mountain view - Elevated ground f…
$108,497
Sideris Real Estate
