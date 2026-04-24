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Seaview Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Minoa Pediados, Greece

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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 82 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Minoa Pediados, Greece

with Mountain view
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