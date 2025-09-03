Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Minoa Pediados
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Minoa Pediados, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 2 rooms in Municipality of Minoa Pediados, Greece
Cottage 2 rooms
Municipality of Minoa Pediados, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the mountain, the forest op…
$304,315
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Minoa Pediados, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go