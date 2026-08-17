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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Minoa Pediados, Greece

;
Arkalochori Municipal Unit
5
5 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 130 m²
For sale old construction maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$102,722
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 160 m²
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor con…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 110 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room with…
$637,583
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 82 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 115 m²
For sale old construction maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$277,467
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Property types in Municipality of Minoa Pediados

houses

Properties features in Municipality of Minoa Pediados, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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