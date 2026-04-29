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Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Demotike Enoteta Plataion, Greece

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3 bedroom townthouse in Melissochori, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Melissochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 207 m²
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor co…
$433,910
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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