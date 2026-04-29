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Residential properties for sale in Demotike Enoteta Plataion, Greece

houses
5
6 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Melissochori, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Melissochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 89 m²
For sale apartment of 89 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse
Melissochori, Greece
Area 270 m²
Townhouse is for sale near Lagonisi, Attica. The house is under construction. Consists of 2 …
$336,502
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse
Melissochori, Greece
Area 170 m²
Townhouse is for sale near Lagonisi, Attica. The house is under construction. The first floo…
$277,467
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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AdriastarAdriastar
3 bedroom townthouse in Melissochori, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Melissochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 207 m²
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor co…
$433,910
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage
Melissochori, Greece
Area 315 m²
There is provided for sale a detached house with a total area of 315 sq.m. that is located o…
$501,801
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 214 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 214 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room …
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Kolasin ValleysKolasin Valleys

Properties features in Demotike Enoteta Plataion, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
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