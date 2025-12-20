Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thermaikos Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Terrace

Terraced Townhouses for sale in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece

Peraia
19
Epanomi
12
Nea Michaniona
7
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 4
A modern Maisonette (Γ3) of 89 sq.m. is for sale in a residential complex under construction…
$408,826
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ellas Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go