  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Oreokastro Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece

Oraiokastro Municipal Unit
33
Mygdonia Municipal Unit
29
Melissochori
19
Liti
5
2 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$1,26M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 172 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 levels. 1st floo…
$336,923
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
