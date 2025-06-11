Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece

Oraiokastro Municipal Unit
33
Mygdonia Municipal Unit
29
Melissochori
19
Liti
5
9 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 584 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 584 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,13M
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,71M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale 4-storey house of 225 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$456,844
Cottage 12 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 6
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 650 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,60M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$628,161
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 534 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 534 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$456,844
3 bedroom townthouse in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Floor 1
For sale maisonette of 182 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$268,396
Villa 2 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$1,26M
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 172 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 levels. 1st floo…
$336,923
