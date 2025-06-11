Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece

Oraiokastro Municipal Unit
33
Mygdonia Municipal Unit
29
Melissochori
19
Liti
5
16 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 204 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
$222,712
Villa 6 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 584 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 584 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,13M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 133 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
$611,029
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,71M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale 4-storey house of 225 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$456,844
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$239,843
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$302,659
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Liti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Liti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 525 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 525 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$331,212
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 534 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 534 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$456,844
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 325 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale maisonette of 325 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 5 levels. Basement…
$513,950
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of one bedr…
$239,843
Villa 3 bedrooms in Liti, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Liti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$970,794
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of one bedr…
$239,843
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey house of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$685,266
Villa 2 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$1,26M
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 172 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 levels. 1st floo…
$336,923
