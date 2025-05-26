Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kassandra Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Kassandra Municipality, Greece

Pallini Municipal Unit
227
Kassandra Municipal Unit
158
Kassandreia
5
Villa Delete
Clear all
75 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$704,056
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Villa consists of 4 bedro…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
Spacious open plan villa with living luxury in mind, set on beautiful gardens and with amazi…
$1,07M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 935 m²
Number of floors 3
Living space – 135m2 Total land – 800 m2 Property Description: Living room – kitchen, 3 …
$696,178
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
3oo sq meter villa for sale on 3 floors which was built in 1990 including panoramic sea view…
$1,08M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$759,934
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Incredible and modern with some stone decor & 340 meters of living area, just a few minutes …
$866,360
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground…
$670,530
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
The possibilities are endless with this 3,600 M parcel of land located just a short drive fr…
$2,15M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to Pefkohori Halkidiki a spacious villa with 140 sq meters of living area on 2 floor…
$639,824
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 182 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground…
$1,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$396,622
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists o…
$4,38M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Situated in a quiet location in the thriving beachfront area of Kassandra, surrounded by lux…
$1,86M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Baseme…
$626,246
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground…
$670,530
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
A fantastic three-bedroom modern villa boasting uninterrupted sea views.  This traditional h…
$489,172
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
This large detached house on 3 floors offers flexible accommodation and magnificent sea view…
$672,490
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 3 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa surrounded by a plot of 3 acres with a panoramic view of the surrounding area a…
$619,322
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Unsurpassed luxury!!! An exquisite blend of classic style with modern world conveniences. Fu…
$835,743
Leave a request
Villa 1 room in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 1 room
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the fur…
$1,45M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Dream villa for sale in the thriving seaside town of  Paliouri including 480 sq m of living …
$3,69M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Stunning country villa, superior custom-built construction including 340 sq meters of living…
$3,84M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
These fantastic bungalow villas are nestled within a three-minute drive from the beach of Pe…
$1,31M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Estate home with panoramic sea views with private pool and a gated garden including 250 sq m…
$1,08M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Exclusive Listing, renovated villa built with pride and imagination including 1 guest apartm…
$1,09M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 368 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 368 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$782,807
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a magnificent villa of 360 sq m in Kassandra , with an amazing view to the Sithonia…
$3,69M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 3
Gorgeous Villas With SeaViews 199 M  Introducing a stunning new development in Halkidiki,…
$812,235
Leave a request

Properties features in Kassandra Municipality, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go