  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Dion - Olympos Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Dion - Olympos Municipality, Greece

Leptokarya
7
Litochoro
3
11 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Leptokarya, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale under construction maisonette of 70 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette…
$180,008
3 bedroom townthouse in Leptokarya, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 70 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette…
$180,008
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 65 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 2 levels. Grou…
$128,518
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 162 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 3 levels. Gro…
$357,119
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 166 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gro…
$350,616
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Plaka Litochorou, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Plaka Litochorou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonett…
$111,755
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gro…
$250,498
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 3 levels. Base…
$97,068
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 2 levels. Grou…
$146,124
3 bedroom townthouse in Leptokarya, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonett…
$120,030
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Palaios Panteleimonas, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Palaios Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 3 levels. Gro…
$344,435
Properties features in Dion - Olympos Municipality, Greece

