Realting.com
Greece
Commercial
Corfu Regional Unit
Hotels
Hotels for sale in Corfu Regional Unit, Greece
Municipality of Corfu
73
Corfu
71
Hotel
Clear all
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Hotel
Rachtades, Greece
400 m²
1/1
The complex also has a swimming pool (a separate one for the children), solar water heaters …
€570,000
Recommend
Hotel
Karousades, Greece
1 350 m²
2/2
The complex is generally in very good condition as every year the owners diligently take car…
€1,48M
Recommend
Hotel
Rachtades, Greece
200 m²
2/2
There is a large supermarket chain very close by, while the center of Sidari, where there ar…
€260,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Gousades, Greece
1
220 m²
1
For sale hotel of 220 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There are s…
€260,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kavos, Greece
1
400 m²
1
For sale, a hotel of 400 sq.m located in Cavos only 50 m from the beach! The property sits o…
€620,000
Recommend
Hotel 16 rooms with furnishings
Kavos, Greece
16
385 m²
1
For sale hotel of 385 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
€420,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kokkini, Greece
1
1
For sale a hotel in the Kokkini area, in the west-central part of Corfu Island, with a magni…
€2,40M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Georgios, Greece
1
1 200 m²
1
For sale hotel of 1200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is a…
€2,25M
Recommend
Hotel 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Gordios, Greece
4
260 m²
2
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground fl…
€600,000
Recommend
Hotel 105 rooms with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
105
3 863 m²
1
For sale hotel of 3863 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The proper…
€10,50M
Recommend
Hotel
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
36 000 m²
Greece Ionian Islands o-in Corfu A hotel complex on the island of Corfu A huge hotel complex…
€72,50M
Recommend
Hotel
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Greece Ionian Islands o-in Corfu Hotel with the beach Magnificent hotel on the north coast o…
€13,50M
Recommend
Hotel
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Greece Ionian Islands o-in Corfu Hotel 4 * on the island of Corfu Large operating hotel 4 **…
€19,50M
Recommend
Hotel
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
17 500 m²
Greece Ionian Islands o-in Corfu Magnificent hotel with beach Awesome huge hotel in the most…
€60,00M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool
Kassiopi, Greece
1
300 m²
1
In the northern part of Corfu, on the beachfront there is a cottage for sale, consisting of …
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Peroulades, Greece
1
500 m²
1
For sale, a cozy hotel of 500 sq.m in the north of Corfu island, in Sidari area. The hotel c…
€750,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view
Acharavi, Greece
1
1
We offer you a cozy hotel for sale in the North of the island of Corfu, in a popular summer …
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
1
4 600 m²
1
Located literally at the heart of this majestic island merely three kilometers away from the…
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view
Peroulades, Greece
1
1 500 m²
1
On the north of Corfu island, in one of the most popular destinations among tourists we offe…
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 40 rooms with furnishings, with rent
Kavos, Greece
40
740 m²
3
For sale, a beautiful seaside hotel in the area of Cavos, in the very south of Corfu. The ho…
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 52 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Avliotes, Greece
52
1 900 m²
1
For sale, a cozy hotel in a picturesque village of Agios Stefanos in the north-west of Corfu…
€2,70M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Kontokali, Greece
1
950 m²
1
For sale, a hotel of 950 sq.m with the land plot of 9000 sq.m. It is situated in a picturesq…
€650,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Benitses, Greece
1
640 m²
4
In one of the most popular villages of Corfu, there is a small complex of 14 apartments up f…
€2,50M
Recommend
Hotel 14 rooms with furnishings
Episkopiana, Greece
14
1 030 m²
1
Hotel for sale of 1030 sq.m in Moraitikavillagesouth-east of Corfu. Family apartments are …
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with furnishings
Skripero, Greece
1
400 m²
1
A hotel for sale, 13 km from the centre of Corfu town. This two-storey hotel has an area of …
€2,35M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Roda, Greece
1
400 m²
1
For sale, a cozy 400 sq.m hotel in Roda, the North of the beautiful island of Corfu! The hot…
€1,10M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Sidari, Greece
1
800 m²
1
We offer you a hotel which is situated on the north coast of Corfu island. The complex consi…
€2,50M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Spartilas, Greece
1
410 m²
1
Modern private complex for sale on the island of Corfu. The complex consists of six luxury a…
€2,20M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Korakades, Greece
1
400 m²
1
A mini cozy hotel for sale on the east coast of Corfu island. The hotel consist of 13 apartm…
€3,00M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1
360 m²
1
To the south of the capital Corfu apartments sold 360 square meters consisting of 10 rooms, …
€600,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
