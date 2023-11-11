Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Corfu Regional Unit, Greece

73 properties total found
Hotel in Rachtades, Greece
Hotel
Rachtades, Greece
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/1
The complex also has a swimming pool (a separate one for the children), solar water heaters …
€570,000
Hotel in Karousades, Greece
Hotel
Karousades, Greece
Area 1 350 m²
Floor 2/2
The complex is generally in very good condition as every year the owners diligently take car…
€1,48M
Hotel in Rachtades, Greece
Hotel
Rachtades, Greece
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
There is a large supermarket chain very close by, while the center of Sidari, where there ar…
€260,000
Hotel 1 room in Gousades, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Gousades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 220 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There are s…
€260,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kavos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kavos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a hotel of 400 sq.m located in Cavos only 50 m from the beach! The property sits o…
€620,000
Hotel 16 rooms with furnishings in Kavos, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms with furnishings
Kavos, Greece
Rooms 16
Area 385 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 385 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
€420,000
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kokkini, Greece
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kokkini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel in the Kokkini area, in the west-central part of Corfu Island, with a magni…
€2,40M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Agios Georgios, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is a…
€2,25M
Hotel 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Gordios, Greece
Hotel 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Gordios, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground fl…
€600,000
Hotel 105 rooms with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Hotel 105 rooms with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 105
Area 3 863 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 3863 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The proper…
€10,50M
Hotel in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Area 36 000 m²
Greece Ionian Islands o-in Corfu A hotel complex on the island of Corfu A huge hotel complex…
€72,50M
Hotel in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Greece Ionian Islands o-in Corfu Hotel with the beach Magnificent hotel on the north coast o…
€13,50M
Hotel in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Greece Ionian Islands o-in Corfu Hotel 4 * on the island of Corfu Large operating hotel 4 **…
€19,50M
Hotel in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Area 17 500 m²
Greece Ionian Islands o-in Corfu Magnificent hotel with beach Awesome huge hotel in the most…
€60,00M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool in Kassiopi, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool
Kassiopi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
In the northern part of Corfu, on the beachfront there is a cottage for sale, consisting of …
Price on request
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Peroulades, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Peroulades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a cozy hotel of 500 sq.m in the north of Corfu island, in Sidari area. The hotel c…
€750,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view in Acharavi, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view
Acharavi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
We offer you a cozy hotel for sale in the North of the island of Corfu, in a popular summer …
Price on request
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 600 m²
Number of floors 1
Located literally at the heart of this majestic island merely three kilometers away from the…
Price on request
Hotel 1 room with sea view in Peroulades, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view
Peroulades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 1
On the north of Corfu island, in one of the most popular destinations among tourists we offe…
Price on request
Hotel 40 rooms with furnishings, with rent in Kavos, Greece
Hotel 40 rooms with furnishings, with rent
Kavos, Greece
Rooms 40
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale, a beautiful seaside hotel in the area of Cavos, in the very south of Corfu. The ho…
Price on request
Hotel 52 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Avliotes, Greece
Hotel 52 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Avliotes, Greece
Rooms 52
Area 1 900 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a cozy hotel in a picturesque village of Agios Stefanos in the north-west of Corfu…
€2,70M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Kontokali, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Kontokali, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a hotel of 950 sq.m with the land plot of 9000 sq.m. It is situated in a picturesq…
€650,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Benitses, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Benitses, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 640 m²
Number of floors 4
In one of the most popular villages of Corfu, there is a small complex of 14 apartments up f…
€2,50M
Hotel 14 rooms with furnishings in Episkopiana, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms with furnishings
Episkopiana, Greece
Rooms 14
Area 1 030 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale of ​​1030 sq.m in Moraitikavillagesouth-east of Corfu. Family apartments are …
Price on request
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with furnishings in Skripero, Greece
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with furnishings
Skripero, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
A hotel for sale, 13 km from the centre of Corfu town. This two-storey hotel has an area of …
€2,35M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Roda, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a cozy 400 sq.m hotel in Roda, the North of the beautiful island of Corfu! The hot…
€1,10M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Sidari, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Sidari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer you a hotel which is situated on the north coast of Corfu island. The complex consi…
€2,50M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Spartilas, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Spartilas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern private complex for sale on the island of Corfu. The complex consists of six luxury a…
€2,20M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Korakades, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Korakades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
A mini cozy hotel for sale on the east coast of Corfu island. The hotel consist of 13 apartm…
€3,00M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
To the south of the capital Corfu apartments sold 360 square meters consisting of 10 rooms, …
€600,000

