Mountain View Houses for Sale in Chortiatis Municipal Unit, Greece

20 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2 two-storey townhouses of 80 sq.m each, in suburbs of Thessaloniki. The townhouses…
$216,532
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 385 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 385 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
$468,176
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale maisonette of 152 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$374,541
Tut TravelTut Travel
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$187,271
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale maisonette of 149 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$351,132
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a modern Villa in an exclusive area of Thessaloniki. Villa 750 sq m consis…
$2,93M
Century 21Century 21
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
$690,560
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground fl…
$324,212
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale 4-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of one bedro…
$643,742
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 235 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
$280,906
Villa 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 680 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 680 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of 4 bedroo…
$3,75M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$245,793
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A view of the mountain, the forest…
$760,786
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale maisonette of 149 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$327,723
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
$503,290
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 176 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 176 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$316,019
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground fl…
$275,054
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$257,497
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedroo…
$702,264
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$210,679
