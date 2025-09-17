Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Chortiatis Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Chortiatis Municipal Unit, Greece

3 properties total found
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a modern Villa in an exclusive area of Thessaloniki. Villa 750 sq m consis…
$2,93M
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
$690,560
Villa 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 680 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 680 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of 4 bedroo…
$3,75M
