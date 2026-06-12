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Townhouses for sale in Arkalochori Municipal Unit, Greece

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3 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 115 m²
For sale old construction maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$277,467
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 160 m²
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor con…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 130 m²
For sale old construction maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$102,722
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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