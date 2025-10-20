Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Arkalochori Municipal Unit
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Arkalochori Municipal Unit, Greece

2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Minoa Pediados, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Minoa Pediados, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
Charming 3-Bedroom Villa with Mountain Views in Heraklion Mainland, Crete For Sale : A…
$642,815
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Minoa Pediados, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Minoa Pediados, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
$639,425
Properties features in Arkalochori Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
