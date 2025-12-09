  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Chiatura Municipality
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Chiatura Municipality, Georgia

Tbilisi
100
Kutaisi
1
Batumi
20
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
121
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Kompleks La Quinta by Wyndham gorod Batumi Gruzia
Residential complex Kompleks La Quinta by Wyndham gorod Batumi Gruzia
Residential complex Kompleks La Quinta by Wyndham gorod Batumi Gruzia
Residential complex Kompleks La Quinta by Wyndham gorod Batumi Gruzia
Residential complex Kompleks La Quinta by Wyndham gorod Batumi Gruzia
Show all Residential complex Kompleks La Quinta by Wyndham gorod Batumi Gruzia
Residential complex Kompleks La Quinta by Wyndham gorod Batumi Gruzia
Mghvimevi, Georgia
from
$65,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 15
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go