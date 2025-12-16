  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Poti
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Poti, Georgia

Tbilisi
100
Kutaisi
1
Batumi
20
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
122
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Apartment building OTIUM POTI
Apartment building OTIUM POTI
Apartment building OTIUM POTI
Apartment building OTIUM POTI
Poti, Georgia
Price on request
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 10
OTIUM POTI IS A MULTI-APARTMENT RESIDENTIAL BLOCK WITH COMMERCIAL SPACES AND RECREATIONAL AREA. THE PROJECT, WHICH ICLUDES A GREEN AREA AROUND THE BUILDING, PLAYGROUND AND PARKING ZONE, WILL BE COMPLETED BY MAY 2026
Developer
Otium Development
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Otium Development
Languages
English
On the map
Realting.com
Go