Residential complex Saburtalo Kavtaradze

Introducing a new ambitious project — a premium-class residential complex created for those who value comfort, safety, and modern urban infrastructure. The complex is located on a landscaped territory with an area of 16,490 m² and consists of two buildings with a height of 24 and 28 floors. A feature of the project is a huge courtyard with an area of 1 hectare, transformed into a full-fledged recreational zone.

Number of apartments: 534.

Penthouses: 10 exclusive offers on the upper floors.

Parking: A five-level parking lot for 334 parking spaces.

Completion date: June 2027.

The condition of the apartments upon delivery in the "white frame" standard implies receiving housing fully ready for final finishing, which significantly saves your time and effort. The delivery standard includes premium quality aluminum windows and doors, a reliable iron entrance door with an installed intercom, a leveled floor, and plastered internal partitions. Also, electrical wiring has been installed in the apartment (up to 5 points in each room), gas pipes have been laid to the kitchen and heating cabinet, heating pipes have been installed, as well as the main water and sewage risers. The balcony is lined with frost-resistant porcelain stoneware, and gas detectors and fire notification systems are installed for additional safety.

Layouts

1-bedroom apartment, area from 48.2 m², price from $83,500.

2-bedroom apartment, area from 100.5 m², price from $148,700.

3-bedroom apartment, area from 122.9 m², price from $188,600.

The infrastructure and service of the residential complex provide residents with a level of comfort including 24-hour security, 24/7 concierge service, and a modern fire safety system for complete security. Inside the building, there are a lobby, a cafe, a pharmacy, a shop, and private office spaces, while a kindergarten right on the territory and modern playgrounds are provided for children. Active recreation areas include a sports ground, equipped pavilions, and miniature fountains in the courtyard, while the impeccable condition of the territory and service is maintained by a complex manager, a professional gardener, and a regular cleaning service for entrances and elevators.

The location and transport accessibility of the project are ensured by its favorable position in the Kavtaradze district surrounded by all necessary infrastructure, where three metro stations are within walking distance: "Vaja-Pshavela," "Delisi," and "State University." Important educational and medical institutions, such as Tbilisi Medical University and Caucasus Medical Center, are also concentrated in the immediate vicinity, and the Hippodrome is located nearby for walks and recreation.