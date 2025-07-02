  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Tbilisi
  4. Residential complex Saburtalo Kavtaradze

Residential complex Saburtalo Kavtaradze

Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$83,500
BTC
0.9932159
ETH
52.0586905
USDT
82 555.1562369
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 33113
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/12/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Georgia
  • City
    Tbilisi
  • Metro
    Delisi (~ 900 m)
  • Metro
    Vazha-Pshavela (~ 700 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    28

About the complex

Introducing a new ambitious project — a premium-class residential complex created for those who value comfort, safety, and modern urban infrastructure. The complex is located on a landscaped territory with an area of 16,490 m² and consists of two buildings with a height of 24 and 28 floors. A feature of the project is a huge courtyard with an area of 1 hectare, transformed into a full-fledged recreational zone.

 

  • Number of apartments: 534.

  • Penthouses: 10 exclusive offers on the upper floors.

  • Parking: A five-level parking lot for 334 parking spaces.

  • Completion date: June 2027.

 

The condition of the apartments upon delivery in the "white frame" standard implies receiving housing fully ready for final finishing, which significantly saves your time and effort. The delivery standard includes premium quality aluminum windows and doors, a reliable iron entrance door with an installed intercom, a leveled floor, and plastered internal partitions. Also, electrical wiring has been installed in the apartment (up to 5 points in each room), gas pipes have been laid to the kitchen and heating cabinet, heating pipes have been installed, as well as the main water and sewage risers. The balcony is lined with frost-resistant porcelain stoneware, and gas detectors and fire notification systems are installed for additional safety.

 

Layouts

  • 1-bedroom apartment, area from 48.2 m², price from $83,500.

  • 2-bedroom apartment, area from 100.5 m², price from $148,700.

  • 3-bedroom apartment, area from 122.9 m², price from $188,600.

 

The infrastructure and service of the residential complex provide residents with a level of comfort including 24-hour security, 24/7 concierge service, and a modern fire safety system for complete security. Inside the building, there are a lobby, a cafe, a pharmacy, a shop, and private office spaces, while a kindergarten right on the territory and modern playgrounds are provided for children. Active recreation areas include a sports ground, equipped pavilions, and miniature fountains in the courtyard, while the impeccable condition of the territory and service is maintained by a complex manager, a professional gardener, and a regular cleaning service for entrances and elevators.

The location and transport accessibility of the project are ensured by its favorable position in the Kavtaradze district surrounded by all necessary infrastructure, where three metro stations are within walking distance: "Vaja-Pshavela," "Delisi," and "State University." Important educational and medical institutions, such as Tbilisi Medical University and Caucasus Medical Center, are also concentrated in the immediate vicinity, and the Hippodrome is located nearby for walks and recreation.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 48.2
Price per m², USD 1,732
Apartment price, USD 83,500
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 100.5
Price per m², USD 1,480
Apartment price, USD 148,700
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 100.5
Price per m², USD 1,877
Apartment price, USD 188,600

Location on the map

Tbilisi, Georgia
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

02.07.2025
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
All news
Similar complexes
Apart-hotel Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$65,000
Residential complex Roof Gagarini
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$43,800
Apart-hotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$268,000
Apartment building Domus Chavchavadze
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$560,000
Apartment building Domusi Gazapkhuli
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$105,000
You are viewing
Residential complex Saburtalo Kavtaradze
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$83,500
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Gardens Batumi complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Gardens Batumi complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Gardens Batumi complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Gardens Batumi complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Gardens Batumi complex.
Show all Residential complex Apartments in the Next Gardens Batumi complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Gardens Batumi complex.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$54,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Next Gardens is a modern residential complex in the elite suburb of Batumi - Gonio. The complex consists of two blocks, each of which has its own number of floors - 14 and 16, respectively. The project offers apartments with a variety of apartment layouts from studios to two-bedroom ap…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Grin Kejp
Residential complex Grin Kejp
Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
Number of floors 10
Area 32–72 m²
24 real estate properties 24
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
31.5 – 49.6
40,000 – 89,280
Apartment 2 rooms
62.0 – 72.1
67,720 – 79,310
Developer
Green Cape
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Green Cape
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment building M2 at Chkondideli
Apartment building M2 at Chkondideli
Apartment building M2 at Chkondideli
Apartment building M2 at Chkondideli
Apartment building M2 at Chkondideli
Apartment building M2 at Chkondideli
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$100,000
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 25
Information about the project The residential complex on 22 Chkondideli Street is a new multi-apartment building designed in a modern style, taking into account the characteristics of the region and all international standards. Where is the complex located? The new building on 22 Ch…
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Georgia
All Ways to Obtain Georgian Citizenship
27.08.2025
All Ways to Obtain Georgian Citizenship
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Profitability, Price Growth, and New Projects
07.08.2025
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Profitability, Price Growth, and New Projects
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
02.07.2025
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
13.06.2025
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
24.04.2025
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
25.09.2024
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
23.01.2024
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
Show all publications