Apart hotel Alliance Highline (Wyndham Grand Residences Tbilisi)

Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$196,938
19/11/2024
$196,938
25/10/2024
$184,000
;
10 1
ID: 22396
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • City
    Tbilisi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    26

About the complex

Alliance Highline is an architectural, investment landmark complex of Tbilisi, which resides in the most dynamic part of the capital, at the intersection of Vake-Saburtalo.

The complex consists of three towers - the fully realized Towers A and B are dedicated to premium investment apartments, and Tower C will incorporate the first, highest-category investment branded residences of the capital, Wyndham Grand Residences Tbilisi.

The largest American management company Aimbridge Hospitality will manage Alliance Highline, which will ensure the services of the highest standards, as well as an effective rental of apartments.

Total Investment Value $115 000 000

The infrastructure of the project:

• Spa and wellness centre
• Indoor pool
• Fitness centre
• Restaurant
• Lobby bar
• ⁠Lounge
• Co-working spaces
• Conference spaces
• Atrium and recreational zone
• 4-level, local parking

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 34.3 – 40.2
Price per m², USD 5,672 – 5,750
Apartment price, USD 196,938 – 231,150

Location on the map

Tbilisi, Georgia
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance

Video Review of apart-hotel Alliance Highline (Wyndham Grand Residences Tbilisi)

You are viewing
Tbilisi, Georgia
Realting.com
Go
