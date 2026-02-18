Apart hotel Alliance Highline (Wyndham Grand Residences Tbilisi)

Alliance Highline is an architectural, investment landmark complex of Tbilisi, which resides in the most dynamic part of the capital, at the intersection of Vake-Saburtalo.

The complex consists of three towers - the fully realized Towers A and B are dedicated to premium investment apartments, and Tower C will incorporate the first, highest-category investment branded residences of the capital, Wyndham Grand Residences Tbilisi.

The largest American management company Aimbridge Hospitality will manage Alliance Highline, which will ensure the services of the highest standards, as well as an effective rental of apartments.

Total Investment Value $115 000 000

The infrastructure of the project:

• Spa and wellness centre

• Indoor pool

• Fitness centre

• Restaurant

• Lobby bar

• ⁠Lounge

• Co-working spaces

• Conference spaces

• Atrium and recreational zone

• 4-level, local parking