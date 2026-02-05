  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Yvelines
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Yvelines, France

Cannes
11
Antibes
11
Metropolitan France
68
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
55
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex New residential complex in historic commune of Plaisir, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New residential complex in historic commune of Plaisir, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New residential complex in historic commune of Plaisir, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New residential complex in historic commune of Plaisir, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New residential complex in historic commune of Plaisir, Ile-de-France, France
Yvelines, France
from
$233,049
The complex offers a wide variety of apartments: from studios to 4-bedrooms with panoramic windows and balconies. For the convenience of residents, there will be shops on the ground floor. There is also a parking lot in the complex. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go