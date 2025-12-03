  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Paris
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Paris, France

Cannes
11
Antibes
11
Metropolitan France
68
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
55
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex New residential complex with a garden and parking in the 12th arrondissement of Paris, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New residential complex with a garden and parking in the 12th arrondissement of Paris, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New residential complex with a garden and parking in the 12th arrondissement of Paris, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New residential complex with a garden and parking in the 12th arrondissement of Paris, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New residential complex with a garden and parking in the 12th arrondissement of Paris, Ile-de-France, France
Paris, France
from
$616,414
The building, built in 1995 under the influence of major changes in the 12th arrondissement, reveals all the creativity and tranquility of this new architectural style: refined forms, discreet colors, long balconies and a combination of good materials (glass, wood, metal). The facades have b…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Show all Residential complex New exclusive residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Paris, France
from
$704,973
The complex consists of 4 buildings, between which there is located a landscaped garden. There is also a storage for bicycles and strollers on the ground floor, an underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Landing door 2.14 m high with five-point lock Access control with d…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New cozy residential complex in Brie-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New cozy residential complex in Brie-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New cozy residential complex in Brie-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New cozy residential complex in Brie-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France
Paris, France
from
$376,644
The residence is made in a classic and elegant architectural style. There are only 8 apartments in the building served by two stairwells, there is an underground parking for 9 places, a room for bicycles and a room for household waste. This luxurious residence is adorned with a garden with t…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
John TaylorJohn Taylor
Residential complex Exquisite new residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex Exquisite new residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex Exquisite new residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex Exquisite new residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex Exquisite new residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Show all Residential complex Exquisite new residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex Exquisite new residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Paris, France
from
$491,617
The neoclassical building is surrounded by a water channel around the perimeter. In the center of the residence there is a communal garden, crossed by paved paths, completely dedicated to pedestrians. Various types of apartments are available in the complex - from studios to 5 rooms. The spa…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex First-class new residential complex in Puteaux, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex First-class new residential complex in Puteaux, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex First-class new residential complex in Puteaux, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex First-class new residential complex in Puteaux, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex First-class new residential complex in Puteaux, Ile-de-France, France
Show all Residential complex First-class new residential complex in Puteaux, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex First-class new residential complex in Puteaux, Ile-de-France, France
Paris, France
from
$735,269
The residential complex inside and out is made in the Victorian style. There is a beautiful park with a playground right next to it, and the yard is decorated with a central garden with a decorative fountain. Some apartments have a basement. It offers apartments ranging from studios to 6-roo…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Garches, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Garches, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Garches, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Garches, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Garches, Ile-de-France, France
Show all Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Garches, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Garches, Ile-de-France, France
Paris, France
from
$663,607
The residential complex, surrounded by greenery, offers 54 apartments of various types - from studios to apartments with 5 rooms. Spacious balconies expand the apartments, most of which overlook Place Saint-Louis. The top floor has splendid outdoor terraces. The complex has secure undergroun…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Renovated apartments in a historic building, 4th arrondissement of Paris, France
Residential complex Renovated apartments in a historic building, 4th arrondissement of Paris, France
Residential complex Renovated apartments in a historic building, 4th arrondissement of Paris, France
Residential complex Renovated apartments in a historic building, 4th arrondissement of Paris, France
Residential complex Renovated apartments in a historic building, 4th arrondissement of Paris, France
Show all Residential complex Renovated apartments in a historic building, 4th arrondissement of Paris, France
Residential complex Renovated apartments in a historic building, 4th arrondissement of Paris, France
Paris, France
from
$576,796
Situated in the heart of the Marais, this complex offers elegant apartments, from studios to two-bedroom flats. These are elegant living spaces to suit all needs. This historic building, dating back to the 18th century, is made up of three interconnected houses that have retained their charm…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go