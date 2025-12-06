  1. Realting.com
New Construction Apartments in Ile-de-France, France

Residential complex Exquisite new residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Paris, France
from
$491,617
The neoclassical building is surrounded by a water channel around the perimeter. In the center of the residence there is a communal garden, crossed by paved paths, completely dedicated to pedestrians. Various types of apartments are available in the complex - from studios to 5 rooms. The spa…
Residential complex New residential complex in L'Haÿ-les-Roses, Ile-de-France, France
Metropolitan France, France
from
$344,545
A well-maintained residential complex includes various types of apartments (from studios to four-bedroom apartments), 6 local shops on the ground floor, a common terrace for relaxing on the roof, parking zone (1 parking space is provided per apartment). Heating and hot water supply from the …
Residential complex New residential complex with a garden and parking in the 12th arrondissement of Paris, Ile-de-France, France
Paris, France
from
$616,414
The building, built in 1995 under the influence of major changes in the 12th arrondissement, reveals all the creativity and tranquility of this new architectural style: refined forms, discreet colors, long balconies and a combination of good materials (glass, wood, metal). The facades have b…
Residential complex Renovated apartments in a historic building, 4th arrondissement of Paris, France
Paris, France
from
$576,796
Situated in the heart of the Marais, this complex offers elegant apartments, from studios to two-bedroom flats. These are elegant living spaces to suit all needs. This historic building, dating back to the 18th century, is made up of three interconnected houses that have retained their charm…
Residential complex New cozy residential complex in Brie-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France
Paris, France
from
$376,644
The residence is made in a classic and elegant architectural style. There are only 8 apartments in the building served by two stairwells, there is an underground parking for 9 places, a room for bicycles and a room for household waste. This luxurious residence is adorned with a garden with t…
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Garches, Ile-de-France, France
Paris, France
from
$663,607
The residential complex, surrounded by greenery, offers 54 apartments of various types - from studios to apartments with 5 rooms. Spacious balconies expand the apartments, most of which overlook Place Saint-Louis. The top floor has splendid outdoor terraces. The complex has secure undergroun…
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Paris, France
from
$704,973
The complex consists of 4 buildings, between which there is located a landscaped garden. There is also a storage for bicycles and strollers on the ground floor, an underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Landing door 2.14 m high with five-point lock Access control with d…
Residential complex New residential complex next to the park in Creteil, Ile-de-France, France
Metropolitan France, France
from
$265,676
The modern residential complex consists of 4 buildings, 2 of which are fully residential, surrounded by a lush garden. Apartments of various types are available - from studios to three-bedroom apartments. Location and nearby infrastructure The municipality is actively renovating a large num…
Residential complex New residential complex next to the park in Rueil-Malmaison, Ile-de-France, France
Rueil Malmaison, France
from
$356,565
The complex has apartments of various types - from studios to three-bedroom apartments. All apartments have a balcony, terrace or private garden. The complex offers residents common areas: co-working, guest room, gym, DIY workshop. Facilities and equipment in the house digicode intercom wi…
Residential complex First-class new residential complex in Puteaux, Ile-de-France, France
Paris, France
from
$735,269
The residential complex inside and out is made in the Victorian style. There is a beautiful park with a playground right next to it, and the yard is decorated with a central garden with a decorative fountain. Some apartments have a basement. It offers apartments ranging from studios to 6-roo…
Residential complex New residential complex in La Queue-en-Brie, Ile-de-France, France
Metropolitan France, France
from
$228,388
The complex offers modern and ecological accommodation with plenty of light, balconies and private gardens. Units are available from studios to 4 bedroom apartments. For residents there is a parking lot and a common garden. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located in the sm…
Residential complex New residential complex in historic commune of Plaisir, Ile-de-France, France
Yvelines, France
from
$233,049
The complex offers a wide variety of apartments: from studios to 4-bedrooms with panoramic windows and balconies. For the convenience of residents, there will be shops on the ground floor. There is also a parking lot in the complex. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located …
Residential complex New residential complex 50 m from the Marne River, Alfortville, Ile-de-France, France
Alfortville, France
from
$670,016
A small residence with 14 apartments is located in the commune of Alfortville in the southeast of Paris. The proximity of two rivers, the Marne and the Seine, allows residents to stroll along the quiet embankments. Architecture with clean and elegant lines. Panoramic windows, individual balc…
