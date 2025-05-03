Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Finland

Helsinki
133
Turku
25
Tampere
20
Espoo
31
11 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$312,741
1 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/4
Charming studio apartment in the immediate vicinity of Tornio city centre services. This coz…
$67,816
2 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$67,097
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/6
This trapezoidal triangle is located in a terrace house reputed to be sculptural. Such terra…
$191,014
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$105,763
2 bedroom apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 4/7
From the parade ground in Valkeakoski, from the General Market Square, a free fourth-floor t…
$134,501
3 bedroom apartment in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$199,017
3 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 4/4
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$107,723
2 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$89,842
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 6/5
Renovate your own home from above. Apartment with wide views from the seventh floor to the w…
$231,704
1 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/3
Functional apartment in Tornio Pudas, close to all services in Tornio. Local shops, sports h…
$38,542
