  1. Realting.com
  2. Developers
  3. Zhablyak Eco Estate

Zhablyak Eco Estate

JOVANA TOMASEVICA BR.15 PODGORICA CRNA GORA
;
Zhablyak Eco Estate
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2021
Языки общения
Languages
Русский
Веб-сайт
Website
mnerealestate.com
About the developer

"Zhablyak Eco Estate" — your reliable partner in the world of comfortable housing in the heart of the city of Zabljak. We represent modern houses created with love and care for your comfort and well-being.

One of the main features of Zabljak is its immediate proximity to one of the most impressive natural corners of Europe, which is often called "Black Sea Switzerland". Here you can enjoy magnificent natural landscapes, clean air and many active types of relaxation.

Our apartments provide you with a unique opportunity not only to invest in real estate, but also to enjoy your vacation in this beautiful region, without denying yourself the usual infrastructure of the city center. With us you will find the perfect balance between modern housing and natural harmony.

We strive to create places where everyone can find their own corner of comfort and pleasure. "Jabljak Eco Estate" is not just real estate, it is your opportunity to make dreams come true. With us you will receive not only a beautiful house, but also a new lifestyle full of opportunities and inspiration.

Join us and discover the world of opportunities in Zabljak. We are ready to make your stay here unforgettable.

New buildings
See all 2 new buildings
Residential complex Green Mill
Residential complex Green Mill
Zabljak, Montenegro
from
€104,562
32–45 m² 5 apartments
Completion date: 2024
Residential complex Apartamenty v ZhK Monte Soul
Residential complex Apartamenty v ZhK Monte Soul
Zabljak, Montenegro
from
€145,040
39–54 m² 14 apartments
Completion date: 2024
   Unique video apartments in “ Montenegrin doorman ” in the very center of Zabljak from the developer! In the immediate vicinity of Durmitor National Park (Unesko)  Assistance in opening a company in Montenegro and obtaining a residence permit (can be absent until six months in Montenegro) "Invest in the incredible: real estate in the heart of Montenegro is your embodiment of dreams and a source of constant income! Buying here, you own not only a wonderful corner, but also the possibility of passive rental income. Welcome to the Montenegrin Switzerland – your financial and mental investment!"      
Our agents in Montenegro
Антон Меденников
Антон Меденников
20 properties
Other developers
Montenegro Sun Realty
Our company has been engaged in construction in Montenegro for 15 years. We are an investor, developer, and seller all rolled into one. We sell built properties directly. Our clients receive a full range of legal services, installment payments, and loans. All objects offered for sale are the property of our company.
Montenegro Luxury Hotels and Resorts

Apex Capital Partners Corp. is a full-service advisory firm specializing in investment consulting and wealth management for a multinational, high-net-worth clientele. APEX provides services with end-to-end execution in areas such as second citizenship and immigration, wealth and asset management, financial services, and international real estate sale and development.

Emerland Residence

Застройщик — Компания «Ависта Реалти Груп», город Бар, создала первый и пока единственный ЖК на Черногорском приморье по принципу «живём в зелёном оазисе рядом с центром города». Парковая зона для активных прогулок и отдыха, подогреваемый бассейн и мокрый бар вокруг него — это ваша страховка «всё включено» от плохой погоды на море и гарантия хорошего настроения в вашей семье.

The developer - Avista Realty Group, the city of Bar, has created the first and so far the only residential complex on the Montenegrin Adriatic Coast on the principle “we live in a green oasis near the city center”. A park area for active walks and relaxation, a heated pool and a wet bar around it - this is your all-inclusive insurance against bad weather at sea and a good mood in your family guaranted.

Alseir Properties

The company was founded in 2009 and operates in the Montenegrin market. Fields of activity: - design and construction of commercial and residential facilities - reconstruction of properties - management of investments in construction and real estate - Property sales

Panorama Tivat
We are here to make your dreams come true! Located in Mazina, the Municipality of Tivat, "Panorama" Residences boasts a stunning view over Tivat Bay. ,It is only a 5-minute drive from the town centre and the waterfront. Our property features a total of 32 apartments in different configurations spread over 4 floors, the underground parking complete with 32 spaces and storage space; landscaped courtyard, outside parking area, swimming pool and SPA. The property is complete with central water, sewage system and the Internet. There is a paved road leading to it. Located away from the main road, "Panorama" Residences provides the desired privacy and tranquillity and enjoys beautiful views of the sea, the town and the mountains.
Realting.com
Go