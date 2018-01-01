About the developer

"Zhablyak Eco Estate" — your reliable partner in the world of comfortable housing in the heart of the city of Zabljak. We represent modern houses created with love and care for your comfort and well-being.

One of the main features of Zabljak is its immediate proximity to one of the most impressive natural corners of Europe, which is often called "Black Sea Switzerland". Here you can enjoy magnificent natural landscapes, clean air and many active types of relaxation.

Our apartments provide you with a unique opportunity not only to invest in real estate, but also to enjoy your vacation in this beautiful region, without denying yourself the usual infrastructure of the city center. With us you will find the perfect balance between modern housing and natural harmony.

We strive to create places where everyone can find their own corner of comfort and pleasure. "Jabljak Eco Estate" is not just real estate, it is your opportunity to make dreams come true. With us you will receive not only a beautiful house, but also a new lifestyle full of opportunities and inspiration.

Join us and discover the world of opportunities in Zabljak. We are ready to make your stay here unforgettable.