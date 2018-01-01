  1. Realting.com
Montenegro, Trg kulture br.3
Developer
Языки общения
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Hrvatski
About the developer

Kraft Construction is local development and investment company in property in Montenegro , the company is very young and existing just 4 years .

In 4 years of existing in the property market Kraft Construction was already developed couple of residential projects as Eva residence ,Villa Zagora etc..

Services

Kraft Construction except developments can offer to their buyers services as renting service , concierge and facility management also we can provide supervising of the projects in construction and project management with good experience in their projects .

Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
Completion date: 2022

Eva Residence building is located in nicest and quiet area of Tivat city (Montenegro)surrounded with luxurious villas and residential complex .

Building consist 10 apartments of which is 6 one bedroom , 3 duplex two bedroom and 1 penthouse with two bedroom and roof top terrace .

 

 

Building is finished in luxurious style with good quality materials , stone ,inox ,aluminum ,glass and interior wood and ceramic .

 

Building amenities :

-all apartments have parking place (included in price )

-all apartments with sea view 

  • swimming pool 
  • Barbecue area with all necessary equipment 
  • Video surveillance 24/00
  • Smart home system 
  • Maintenance service 
  • Park and greenery area only for owners 
  • Fenced area 
Emerland Residence

Застройщик — Компания «Ависта Реалти Груп», город Бар, создала первый и пока единственный ЖК на Черногорском приморье по принципу «живём в зелёном оазисе рядом с центром города». Парковая зона для активных прогулок и отдыха, подогреваемый бассейн и мокрый бар вокруг него — это ваша страховка «всё включено» от плохой погоды на море и гарантия хорошего настроения в вашей семье.

The developer - Avista Realty Group, the city of Bar, has created the first and so far the only residential complex on the Montenegrin Adriatic Coast on the principle “we live in a green oasis near the city center”. A park area for active walks and relaxation, a heated pool and a wet bar around it - this is your all-inclusive insurance against bad weather at sea and a good mood in your family guaranted.

Montenegro Luxury Hotels and Resorts

Apex Capital Partners Corp. is a full-service advisory firm specializing in investment consulting and wealth management for a multinational, high-net-worth clientele. APEX provides services with end-to-end execution in areas such as second citizenship and immigration, wealth and asset management, financial services, and international real estate sale and development.

Alseir Properties

The company was founded in 2009 and operates in the Montenegrin market. Fields of activity: - design and construction of commercial and residential facilities - reconstruction of properties - management of investments in construction and real estate - Property sales

MS Invest

The «Harmony» apart-hotel is located in the very heart of Montenegro, in the premium area of ​​the Budva Riviera on the Zavala peninsula, which was one of its protected corners of virgin nature. The complex is located within walking distance from the sea and a clean, well-groomed beach. All terraces offer a magnificent view of the sea: either towards the authentic Old Town of Budva, or the Becici beach and the picturesque island of Sveti Stefan, which is the hallmark of the country. Under the building, there is a tunnel leading to the embankment of Budva — the main place to stroll along the sea.

The Developer Catareos d.o.o.

Carine Hitchcock, founder of the company, is a Franco-British national who has been living in Montenegro since 2008. She moved to Montenegro after studying Business Administration and Finance at La Sorbonne University (Graduated in 2002) in Paris, and after a few years running Jewellery Businesses in London and Paris (2002 – 2005). She has worked for the super-yacht marina Porto Montenegro in Tivat back in 2009 as Marina Business Manager when the Marina was launched.

She then started her own Property Development Business “Catareos” and built a first complex of 12 luxury eco-friendly apartments in the hills overlooking the Tivat bay, “Tivat Heights Residences”.  She also set up a complementary business focused on long-term rentals “Rentals Montenegro” to help the increasing number of expatriates settling in Montenegro to find accommodation suitable for year-round living.

Her focus on year-round living and expatriate living makes her an expert in what new-comers to Montenegro are looking for, and this is how, for example, she understood the need for smaller accommodations which were and still are a rarity on the market.  She therefore launched the concept of the “Mini Condos”. The first Mini Condos Residence saw 95% of the units sold off-plan before the start of the construction works. 

At the moment our company is about to start the construction of one new project, where we are once again filling the gap in the market by creating detached and sustainable homes. The new project is called My Tiny House and it will be developed in two locations in Montenegro: Kavač and Kolašin.

