Modern 1,2 and 3 bedroom apartments and duplexes fully furnished ready to move in – Direct From Developer

We at Turkish Home Office are delighted to present the Polat Life Complex which is our own development located in Didim near Marina Road.

Brand new, modern and luxury 3 bedroom duplex apartment with huge private roof terrace. We are offering three bedrooms, a family bathroom, separate cloakroom, a spacious, light and bright spacious open plan lounge & kitchen. You will enter the duplex apartment from a steel door, there is a hall area with access to two bedrooms and a restroom.

With a wide stairs you will reach to top floor where you will find master bedrooms and a family bathroom. The spacious light and bright open plan lounge & kitchen is also at the top floor. With double sliading door you will access to large private roof terrace.

The duplex apartment is a ready-to-use residence with all kitchen equipment, white goods, bedroom and living room furniture and outdoor furniture. Offered to Didim real estate market with furniture as seen on the pictures, with electric shutters, mosquito nets, modern fitted kitchen and bathrooms.

It is a value for money property with attractive price tag and interest free payment plan up to 3 years.

Ideal both for a holiday home or year-round living home in Didim Turkey. Too good to be missed. Great site facilities. These modern apartments and duplexes in Didim for sale are approximately 3.5km from the Altinkum beach. Although the area, you will find ample local shops, bars and restaurants within walking distance along with the town’s minibus service to the beaches, resort centre and other areas around the beautiful Aegean Peninsula for those that like to get out and about to explore the local area in more depth. The 50 apartments set in a walled and gated environment, 2 individual modern blocks to be surrounded by vast landscaped gardens that offer,

Vast landscaped gardens

An outdoor pool, Children’s pool

Wheelchair accessible

Ample sun terraces

Turkish Bath

Sauna

GYM

Juice bar

Electric shutters and mosquito nets at all Windows and sliding doors

Close to local shops, super markets, cafe and resteurants mini bus route

Lifts in both blocks

Ideal both for holiday home or year-round living home. You will feel privileged in this complex designed with your comfort and priorities in mind with its living space.

All-in-all, this modern apartment will make the perfect home for a family looking to relocate or holiday home with a large shared pool, great for holidays for families or an ideal investment in Didim, close to local amenities, a short drive to the beach and town centre, with ample outdoor living space, a great location.

We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties…

With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors.

TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW