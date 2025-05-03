  1. Realting.com
Turkey, Mediterranean Region
Company Type
Developer
On the platform
1 year
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Website
teus-group.com
About the developer

TEUS GROUP IS AN INVESTMENT AND CONSTRUCTION COMPANY THAT CREATES BREAKTHROUGH PROJECTS OF THE FUTURE. THE GLOBAL VISION IS TO PROVIDE CLIENTS INNOVATIVE ARCHITECTURAL SOLUTION. WITH THOUGHTFUL DESIGN AND INTERIOR CONCEPTS AT COMPETITIVE PRICES. 

OUR COMMITMENT TO VISIONARY PREMIUM PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT IS NOT JUST ABOUT CREATING SIMPLE REAL ESTATE, BUT ALSO ABOUT CREATING LEGACIES THAT STAND THE TEST OF TIME. AT TEUS GROUP, EVERY PROJECT IS A TESTAMENT TO OUR COMMITMENT TO REDEFINING LUXURY, PUSHING BOUNDARIES AND LEAVING AN INDELIBLE MARK ON THE GLOBAL LANDSCAPE OF SOPHISTICATION AND EXCLUSIVITY.

Teus Group is a company that draws on the rich heritage of Zhytlobud-2, a company with an illustrious 80-year history.  Founded on the pillars of experience and expertise, Teus Group is strategically positioned to master the intricacies of the international premium property market. Teus Group leverages the legacy and insights of Zhytlobud-2 to set new benchmarks, deliver excellence and drive innovation in the dynamic field of global high-end property.  It represents a heritage of unrivalled quality and a forward-thinking approach to meeting the needs of a discerning international clientele.

 

 

 

 

 

Services

Residential development

Hotel apartments development 

Hotel development

Monday
09:00 - 19:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 19:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 19:00
Thursday
09:00 - 19:00
Friday
09:00 - 19:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Teus Group
13 properties
