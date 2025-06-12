Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Ypsonas Municipality
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus

сommercial property
4
Warehouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Warehouse 6 520 m² in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Warehouse 6 520 m²
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Area 6 520 m²
Industrial warehouse within the industrial area of Agios Silas in Ipsonas. The property is l…
$4,00M
Leave a request
Warehouse 3 410 m² in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Warehouse 3 410 m²
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Area 3 410 m²
A leasehold industrial unit located at the Government Industrial Zone. The industrial unit c…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Warehouse 2 200 m² in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 200 m²
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 200 m²
A prefabricated concrete products industrial unit, erected within a leasehold government lan…
$1,60M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go