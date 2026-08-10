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Warehouses in Yeroskipou, Cyprus

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Warehouse 424 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Warehouse 424 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 424 m²
Industrial warehouse located in the Geroskipou Industrial Area, offering a total of 424 sq.m…
$418,410
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