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Offices in Yeroskipou, Cyprus

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сommercial properties
12
shops
3
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6 properties total found
Office in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Office
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Floor 2
This contemporary mixed-use development combines two ground-floor retail shops with seven mo…
$318,540
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 64 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Office 64 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Area 64 m²
A contemporary mixed-use development in Geroskipou area, Paphos.  It consists of 2 shops (13…
$322,337
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Office in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Office
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Floor 2
This contemporary mixed-use development combines two ground-floor retail shops with seven mo…
$537,072
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Office
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Floor 1
This contemporary mixed-use development combines two ground-floor retail shops with seven mo…
$401,352
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Office
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Floor 2
This contemporary mixed-use development combines two ground-floor retail shops with seven mo…
$417,088
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 96 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Office 96 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Area 96 m²
A contemporary mixed-use development in Geroskipou area, Paphos.  It consists of 2 shops (13…
$407,009
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